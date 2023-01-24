Jacinda Ardern bids emotional farewell at last event as New Zealand Prime Minister | DNAIndiaNews

Jacinda Ardern bid an emotional farewell at her last political engagement as New Zealand's PM. She said was ready to be a backbench MP, a sister and a mother. The left-leaning global icon gained attention for bringing her baby to a United Nations meeting and wearing a hijab after a massacre targeting Muslims. Although she became a target for hate and online abuse by right-wing extremists on social media, she said she was leaving the job with love in her heart. Ardern will resign on January 25 & she’ll be replaced by the new Labour party leader, Chris Hipkins.