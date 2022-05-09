J-K: Documentation process for Haj pilgrimage completed in Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir government completed the documentation process of more than five thousand pilgrims at Haj House in Srinagar. The annual pilgrimage of Haj has got clearance from the Saudi government. Pilgrims visit Haj House to submit their important documents including passports, medical certificates, pay in slips provided by bank and other important things. The registration was done online this year to save the time of pilgrims.