Israeli Man Seeks Custody Of Daughters Found In Karnataka Cave | Karnataka News

Israeli Man Seeks Custody Of Daughters Found In Karnataka Cave | Karnataka News Dror Goldstein, an Israeli national, is fighting for shared custody of his two young daughters, who were found living with their Russian mother Nina Kutina in a cave in Karnataka’s Gokarna. Goldstein claims Nina left him without notice and took the children months ago. He’s now urging authorities to stop their deportation to Russia and allow him to be part of their lives.