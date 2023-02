Israeli Envoy calls India a gem as both counties completes 30 years of diplomatic relations

Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon on Feb 22 hailed India on completion of 30 years of full diplomatic relation and said that India is a gem. Speaking on the occasion, Gilon said, “India is a gem. Our relations with the visit of PM Modi we find strategic partnership. The content is what is most important about our relations which are very deep.”