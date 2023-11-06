Search icon
‘Israel won’t agree to Gaza ceasefire unless...' PM Netanyahu's clear message to Hamas!

30 days of blood shedding and there seems no chance of ceasefire in sight as the Israel-Hamas war gets ugly. Scores of people including children have been ruthlessly killed in Gaza after Israel started a crackdown in the region. The IDF continued to pound Hamas hideouts, including the mystic tunnels, and destroy them. Meanwhile, Israeli PM’s thirst for Hamas terrorists’ blood seems to be getting stronger and stronger. PM Netanyahu on Nov 05, rejected calls for a ceasefire in Gaza until all 240 hostages captured by the militants are released. He also met the Israeli forces at the air force base and asked them to remove ‘ceasefire’ from their lexicon. Notably, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant warned Hamas and vowed to assassinate Hamas top leader Yihyeh Sinwar.

