Israel thanks India for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the country In Fight Against Hamas

Israel’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli on October 16 claimed that Israel’s war against Hamas-led Palestinian militants is also India’s war and sought continued Indian support amid fighting in Gaza. The Minister, Amichai Chikli, thanked Indian leadership and people for their support to Israel following the Hamas' assault on Israel on October 7.