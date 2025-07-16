Israel-Syria News Israel Strikes Syrian City Sweida Vows To Protect Druze From Government Forces

A series of Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday targetted convoys of Syrian forces in and around the southern Syrian city of Sweida, killing and wounding several personnel. The attacks included a strike on general security vehicles inside the city, and another at Sweida’s western entrance that hit a Syrian army convoy, reportedly killing at least one soldier. A previous strike on Tuesday destroyed a Syrian army tank stationed within the city.