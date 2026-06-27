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Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 01:49 PM IST

Israel Lebanon Deal Lebanon Israel US Sign Trilateral Framework Agreement In Washington

The United States, Israel and Lebanon on Friday signed a trilateral framework agreement in Washington aimed at paving the way for a broader peace deal between Israel and Lebanon after months of conflict involving Hezbollah.

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The United States, Israel and Lebanon on Friday signed a trilateral framework agreement in Washington aimed at paving the way for a broader peace deal between Israel and Lebanon after months of conflict involving Hezbollah.

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