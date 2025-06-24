Israel Iran War What Is Irans Kheibar Shekan Missile Can Outran Israel’s Defence Systems

Israel Iran War: What Is Iran's Kheibar Shekan Missile, Can Outran Israel’s Defence Systems? World News Iran has launched the 20th wave of its ongoing missile and drone campaign against Israel. 'Operation True Promise 3' marks a significant escalation in Iran's strategic response. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed the use of 40 solid - and liquid-fuel missiles in the latest wave. This includes the first combat deployment of the third-generation 'Kheibar Shekan' multi-warhead ballistic missile What Is Kheibar Shekan Missile? - It's a fourth-generation model from the Khorramshahr missile family - It represents one of Iran's most advanced long-range missile technologies - The missile has a range of 1,450 kilometres and is capable of reaching Israel from western Iran - It uses a satellite-guided system and manoeuvrable warheads for enhanced precision - With a high-explosive payload weighing approximately 1,500 kilograms and a top atmospheric speed of over 19,500 km/h - The Kheibar Shekan is considered a major leap in Iran's missile capabilities - The missile operates in three phases: takeoff, mid-flight guidance with rear engines, and a final descent guided by precision engines - It can be launched from mobile platforms and prepared for deployment in under 15 minutes - The missile's aerodynamic design, including the absence of ailerons, reduces air friction and radar detection - The missile derives its name from the historical Battle of Khyber between Muslim forces and Jewish tribes in Arabia