Israel Iran War Update VP Kamala Harris Says US Seeks De-escalation After Israeli Strikes on Iran

US Presidential Election 2024: US Vice President Kamala Harris reiterates Washington’s desire for de-escalation following Israel’s retaliatory strike against Iran. She said “We are also very adamant that we must see de-escalation in the region going forward, and that will be our focus,” she says, telling reporters she just discussed the issue with US President Joe Bien and their national security aides. “Of course, we maintain the importance of supporting Israel’s right to defend itself.”