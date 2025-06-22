Israel Iran War Trump On Possible Israel Iran Ceasefire | Iran Israel War | Israel Iran News

US President Trump has cast a doubt on the possibility of ceasefire between Israel and Iran. He said, it would be 'very hard to stop' Israel's strikes on Iran in order to negotiate a ceasefire. When asked if he would call on Israel to stop its strikes to further a deal, Trump said... "I think it's very hard to make that request right now, very hard to stop when you look at it. Israel's doing well in terms of war and I think, you would say that Iran is doing less well. It's a little bit hard to get somebody to stop.": Donald Trump, US President His statement came after White House said Trump saw a 'substantial chance of negotiations' amid the conflict as it said the US was seeking additional time to decide if its military would step in.