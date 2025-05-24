Israel Iran War Israeli Ambassador To US; Block Iran’s Path To Nuclear Weapons I World News

In an interview with Fox News on Thursday (May 22), Israeli Ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, warned that Iran's acquisition of a nuclear bomb would change the balance of the Middle East and the world. "Iran cannot have a path to nuclear weapons," Leiter said. He added "It changes the balance of power in the world, and it is an existential threat for the state of Israel. We cannot allow under any circumstances for Iran to have a nuclear bomb"