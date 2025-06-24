Israel Iran War Iran Targeted US Base In Doha With Devastating Missile Attack

Qatar News: Explosions were heard over Qatar capital Doha as missiles flew in the night sky, Reuters witness said Monday (June 23).Iran's military said on Monday it had carried out a "devastating and powerful" missile attack on the Al Udeid U.S. airbase in Qatar. Iran had issued threats to retaliate against the United States after U.S. bombers dropped 30,000-pound bunker-busters on Iranian underground nuclear sites at the weekend, joining Israel's air war against Tehran, and President Donald Trump mooted the possibility of the Iranian government being toppled. Qatar's defence minister, quoted by Al Jazeera TV, said its air defences had intercepted missiles directed at the Al Udeid airbase, the largest U.S. military installation in the Middle East, situated across the Gulf from Iran. Qatari authorities said there were no casualties in the attack, which it condemned and said it reserved the right to respond.