Israel Iran War Iran’s Ex-Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi Calls For Regime Change

After calling Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a ‘Frightened Rat,’ Former Crown Prince of Iran, Raza Pahlavi, has sought a “regime change” in Tehran. He said that the current “regime is defeated, teetering on the edge of collapse, and must not be allowed to continue”, and that “the time has come to end this ruin and begin a new era for Iran. In his opening remarks at a press conference here, Raza Pahlavi said it is “a Berlin wall” moment for the people of Iran and “the regime is on its last legs, in towns and cities across the country”. He said this is a new dawn for Iran’s Lion and Sun. Raza Pahlavi’s latest remarks came after the US joined the conflict between Israel and Iran and bombed Iran’s three underground nuclear facilities. Raza Pahlavi lashed out at Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and said there is only one way to achieve peace “a secular, democratic Iran”.