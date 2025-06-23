Israel Iran War Irans Big Warning To Donald Trump As Israeli Strikes Kill 950 Iranians | US News

The world is bracing for Iran's response after the United States attacked Tehran's key nuclear sites, joining Israel in the biggest Western military action against the Islamic Republic since its 1979 revolution. Iran has threatened US bases in the Middle East and pledged to defend itself after the US dropped 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs onto the mountain above Iran's Fordow nuclear site, while US President Donald Trump urged Tehran to stand down. Ali Akbar Velayati, an advisor to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said bases used by US forces could be attacked in retaliation.