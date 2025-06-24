Israel Iran War Iran Issues Official Statement On Devastating Strike Targeting Major US Air Base

Iran has released an official statement following its powerful missile strike on the Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar — a key US military hub in the region. Calling the attack "devastating," Tehran framed the operation as a direct response to recent escalations, including the bombing of its nuclear facilities. The statement underscores Iran’s intent to retaliate proportionately and signals a dangerous new phase in the Israel-Iran conflict, now drawing in global powers.