Israel Iran War IDFs Deadly Strikes On Iran As Israel Launches Direct Attack On Tehran

Israel Iran War: IDF's Deadly Strikes On Iran As Israel Launches Direct Attack On Tehran Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Israel has initiated a direct war against Iran, with the Israeli Defence Forces launching precise strikes on military targets in Iran on October 26. Following the attacks, airlines have largely avoided Iranian airspace, as reported by flight tracker FlightRadar24. Israeli Military Spokesperson Daniel Hagari emphasized the nation's right and duty to respond to threats from Tehran and its proxies. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant are closely monitoring 'Ops Iran.' The region has been on high alert since Iran's ballistic missile barrage on October 1, which involved nearly 200 missiles targeting Israel—marking Iran's second direct attack on Israel in six months. This escalation follows Israel's elimination of key Hezbollah leaders in Lebanon, intensifying the conflict.