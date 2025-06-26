Israel Iran War Daddy Trump NATOs Rutte Looks Back On Summit With Trump | NATO Summit

The leaders of NATO were gathered in The Hague when the president compared the fighting between Iran and Israel to children squabbling at school. "They've had a big fight, like two kids in a schoolyard. You know, they fight like hell, you can't stop them. Let them fight for about 2-3 minutes, then it's easy to stop them," he said