Israel Iran News: Tel Aviv, Jerusalem Hit As Iran Launches Missile Barrage | Iran Israel News Smoke trails from missiles were seen in the skies of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem on Thursday (June 19) morning as Iran launched further air attacks on Israel. "On Thursday morning, a missile warning was issued by Israel's military and explosions were heard over Tel Aviv and Jerusalem." The Israeli military confirmed that several civilian areas, including a hospital, were hit by Iranian missile strikes. Meanwhile, in Iran, ISNA reported that an area near the Khondab nuclear facility was targeted by Israel. A week of intense Israeli air and missile strikes has devastated Iran’s military leadership, damaged nuclear capabilities, and killed hundreds. In retaliation, Iranian strikes have left two dozen civilians dead in Israel. As tensions soar, fears of a broader war involving global powers grow, with the Middle East once again facing deep instability. Watch for the latest visuals and updates from both Tel Aviv and Tehran.