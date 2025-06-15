Israel Iran News Tehran Will Burn Warns Israel After Missile Attack From Iran | Israel Iran War

Tensions escalate as Israel warns Iran that 'Tehran Will Burn' if missile attacks on Jerusalem persist, following casualties and injuries. Iran retaliated with a barrage of missiles and drones, triggering sirens and explosions across Israel. "If (Iranian Supreme leader) Ayatollah Ali Khamenei continues to fire missiles at the Israeli home front-Tehran will but.": Israel Katz, Israel's Defence Minister Netanyahu vowed to neutralize the Iranian threat, raising fears of a full-scale war despite international calls for restraint. He reiterated that Israel's objective was to 'eliminate any Iranian threat'. He also urged the Iranian people to revolt against their regi