Israel-Iran News Netanyahu Claims Iran Targeted His Son | Alleged Assassination Plot Revealed

Israel-Iran News: Netanyahu Claims Iran Targeted His Son | Alleged Assassination Plot Revealed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that Iran attempted to assassinate one of his sons, but he has not revealed which son was allegedly targeted, when the incident happened, or how the plot was carried out. The claim comes amid heightened Israel-Iran tensions and a debate over security for political candidates ahead of Israel’s October 27, 2026 election. Netanyahu has argued that candidates facing threats should receive stronger protection. Iran had not publicly responded to the accusation at the time of reporting. Watch the full report for the latest details and the questions surrounding Netanyahu’s allegation.