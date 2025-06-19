Israel Iran News Live Who Will Succeed Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Israel Iran News Live: Who Will Succeed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? World News If Khamenei is slain, who will rule Iran? Behind the scenes of Supreme Leader succession. Israeli PM Netanyahu in a recent interview sent out an overt assassination threat to Khamenei. Additionally, US President Trump added to the warnings against Iran’s leadership Here are the probable next-in-line contenders 1. Mojtaba Khamenei - He is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's second son, and might be the most probable successor. He is currently a mid-ranking cleric with strong influence in the administration of the nation 2. Alireza Arafi - He is an extremely trusted aide of Khamenei. Arafi holds key positions, including deputy chairman of the Assembly of Experts, member of the Guardian Council, and Friday prayer leader in Qom 3. Ali Asghar Hejazi - He looks after the political security affairs at Khamenei's office. Known for his critical role in the administration, he has been overseeing Iran’s intelligence handling and plays an irreplaceable role 4. Mohammad Golpayegani - He has been serving as the chief of staff in Khamenei’s office for a long time, and is one of his most trusted aides. Crushing the chilling threats issued by Israel, Khamenei vowed on 18 June that his country will show no mercy to the rulers of its enemy nation