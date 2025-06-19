Israel Iran News Live What Is GBU 57 How Can It Be Deployed Against Irans Nuclear Facility

Israel's command of Iranian air space leaves few obstacles in the way of its expanding bombardment, though it will struggle to deal a knock-out blow to deeply buried nuclear sites without the U.S. joining the attack, experts say. While Iran has responded with deadly missile strikes on Israeli cities, Israel has shown its military and intelligence pre-eminence as its warplanes have crisscrossed the Middle East, hitting Iranian nuclear installations, missile stockpiles, scientists, and generals - among other targets. But even as Israeli officials laud the damage done so far, some publicly acknowledge Israel won't be able to completely knock out Iran's nuclear program - unless the U.S. joins the campaign with strategic bombers that can drop ordnance with the potential to penetrate sites buried deep underground. B-2 BOMBERS AND 'BUNKER BUSTING' BOMBS As many as six B-2 bombers relocated in March to a U.S.-British military base on the Indian Ocean island of Diego Garcia, U.S. officials have told Reuters, amid a U.S. bombing campaign in Yemen and mounting tensions with Iran. There are only 20 B-2 bombers in the Air Force's inventory so they are usually used sparingly. Experts say that puts the B-2s, which have stealth technology and are equipped to carry the heaviest U.S. bombs and nuclear weapons, in an ideal position to operate in the Middle East. B-2 is equipped to carry America's the 30,000-pound GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator, designed to destroy targets deep underground. That is the weapon that experts say could be used to strike Iran's nuclear program.