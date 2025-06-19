Israel Iran News Live India Launches Operation Sindhu To Evacuate Students From Iran

India launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran. India evacuated 110 students from northern Iran who crossed into Armenia under the supervision of our Missions in Iran and Armenia on 17th June. They departed from Yerevan on a special flight and will arrive in New Delhi in the early hours of 19th June 2025” - Randhir Jaiswal, MEA Spokesperson Iran is home to over 4,000 Indian nationals, of whom half are students. As per MEA, the first flight of Indian students has taken off from Yerevan's Zvartnots International Airport. This is not the first time the Indian government has launched a special evacuation operation to bring home Indians stranded in war. In 2023, the Indian government launched Operation Ajay, which aimed to bring back Indians from Israel during the war with Hamas