Israel Iran News: Israelis Shelter In Subway Station Amid Iran Strikes | Iran Israel War As Iranian missile attacks continue, Israelis are seeking shelter underground. In Ramat Gan, families have taken refuge in a light rail station, with many calling it “the safest place.” Since Israel launched airstrikes on Iran on June 13 over its alleged nuclear program, the region has been gripped by escalating violence. “I feel scared, overwhelmed… I wish everyone would have a place that's as safe as here,” said Tamar Weiss, sheltering with her children. With air raid sirens blaring daily and over 400 Iranian missiles fired—killing 24 civilians in Israel—residents have turned to underground train stations for safety. Schools and businesses remain closed, and light rail stations, designed to double as bomb shelters, are now lifelines for thousands. Dankal’s spokesperson confirmed the stations' design and their crucial role in this crisis. Iran claims over 224 deaths on its side. The humanitarian toll continues to rise.