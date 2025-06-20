Israel Iran News Iranian Missile Hits Soroka Hospital Director Confirms | Iran Israel News

Israel Iran News: Iranian Missile Hits Soroka Hospital: Director Confirms | Iran Israel News Soroka Medical Center director Prof. Shlomi Kodesh confirmed on Thursday (June 19) that 40 people were injured after an Iranian missile strike earlier in the day. "It's shocking that such a thing would take place," he told reporters outside the hospital. He also mentioned that the facility had been evacuated recently and the department that was directly hit was empty at the time. Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed it was targeting Israeli military and intelligence headquarters near Soroka in Beersheba, southern Israel. The medical center confirmed that it had sustained damage during the attack. Tensions continue to escalate as Iranian missile strikes intensify, hitting civilian areas including hospitals and raising international concern.