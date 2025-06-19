Israel Iran News Iran Warns Of Firm Response If US Joins Israeli Strikes UN Envoy; Iran Israel War

Israel Iran News: Iran Warns Of Firm Response If US Joins Israeli Strikes: UN Envoy; Iran Israel War Iran Issues Strong Warning to US Amid Escalating Conflict With Israel | UN Ambassador's Statement Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, said on Wednesday (June 18) that Tehran has warned Washington of a firm and serious response if the US directly joins Israel’s military operations. Bahreini accused the United States of being complicit in Israel’s airstrikes, which Tel Aviv launched in its largest-ever air offensive against Iran, claiming it was to stop a nuclear weapon from being built. 'The Islamic Republic will respond very, very, very seriously and strongly,' Bahreini told reporters, adding that Iran would not show restraint in defending its people, land, or sovereignty. He reiterated that Iran will also respond forcefully to Israel’s ongoing strikes. Meanwhile, thousands are reportedly fleeing Tehran and other major cities as Iran and Israel exchange missile strikes. Israeli defense forces confirmed multiple missile barrages from Iran, with explosions heard over Tel Aviv. Later, addressing the UN Human Rights Council, Bahreini called the Israeli offensive an "act of war against humanity", criticizing the silence of Western nations on the humanitarian threat.