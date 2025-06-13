Israel Iran News Iran Responds To Israeli Strikes After Khamenei’s Warning | Iran Attacks Israel

Israel Iran News: Iran Responds To Israeli Strikes After Khamenei’s Warning | Iran Attacks Israel Tensions in the Middle East escalate as Iran launches over 100 drones toward Israel, retaliating for Friday's deadly Israeli airstrikes. Israel confirmed using 200 fighter jets to strike 100 targets across Iran, reportedly killing top Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists, including Mohammad Bagheri and Fereydoun Abbasi. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed a "strong response" to what Tehran calls a breach of "all red lines". Invoking Article 51 of the UN Charter, Iran claimed a "legal and legitimate right" to respond, warning that the U.S. will bear responsibility for Israel's actions. Israel justified its airstrikes by citing intelligence that Iran is nearing a "point of no return" in its nuclear program. As both sides escalate rhetoric and force, the region teeters on the brink of a wider conflict.