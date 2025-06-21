Israel Iran News Iran Fires Missile Barrage At Israel Overnight | Iran Israel War

Israel Iran News: Iran Fires Missile Barrage At Israel Overnight | Iran Israel War New wave of missiles from Iran tore through the night skies of Israel and West Bank in the early hours on Saturday (June 21), as the air attacks between Israel and Iran enters ninth day. Israeli military, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), said sirens were sounded in various areas of Israel as operations to intercept the strikes from Iran was underway. The missiles launched against Israel were also seen from several parts of the West Bank on Saturday. The air strikes began on June 13 when Israel attacked Iran and has alarmed a region that has been on edge since the start of Israel's war in Gaza in October 2023. Israel is the only country in the Middle East widely believed to have nuclear weapons, and said it struck Iran to prevent Tehran from developing its own nuclear weapons. Iran, which says its nuclear program is peaceful, has retaliated with its own strikes on Israel. Iran is a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, while Israel is not.