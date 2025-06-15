Israel Iran News Iran Attack On Israel Video | Iran Attack On Tel Aviv | Israel Iran War; Netanyahu

Civilian residential neighbourhoods in central Israel were hit in Iranian missile salvoes overnight, with the extent of the damage revealed in the early morning hours of Saturday (June 14). Residential buildings in the city of Ramat Gan, near Israel's largest city of Tel Aviv, were in ruins, with some collapsed and others had their facades smashed due to the impact of a missile that hit the area. Rescue workers were on site to assess the situation and help those trapped to come out. Air raid sirens echoed across Israel overnight when several salvoes of missile were launched towards the country, sending millions into safe rooms and shelters. Israel declared a state of emergency in the country in preparation for Iranian retaliation after Israel launched on Friday (June 13) its biggest-ever air offensive against Iran in a bid to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon. Earlier, Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz warned Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that "Tehran will burn" if it keeps firing missiles at Israeli civilians.