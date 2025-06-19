Israel Iran News Indian Students Rescued From Iran Warzone Under ‘Operation Sindhu’ | Iran Israel

Israel Iran News: Indian Students Rescued From Iran Warzone Under ‘Operation Sindhu’ | Iran Israel A flight carrying 110 Indian nationals evacuated from war-hit Iran under ‘Operation Sindhu’ landed in Delhi, bringing relief to families across the country. One of the rescued students shared their experience, saying, "...We are happy as we didn't expect that we would be back, such is the condition there (in Iran)... I hope the war will end soon, as our studies will also be completed, and Iran won't have to suffer too much. I am very thankful to the Indian government for the way they evacuated us; it was smooth. We faced no issues till now. But we have come to know that buses are being arranged for us from here. I think after travelling to 3 countries, we are not ready to travel by bus. I request our CM (of J&K) to facilitate us so that we can meet our parents at the earliest." The government’s emergency evacuation mission was launched after deadly missile exchanges between Iran and Israel. Watch this emotional moment as students return home and appeal for support to reunite with their families.