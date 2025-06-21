Israel Iran News IDF Shares Video Of Fighter Jets En Route To Iran Strike | Iran Israel News

Israel Iran News: IDF Shares Video Of Fighter Jets En Route To Iran Strike | Iran Israel News Israel's military on Friday (June 20) released video footage showing fighter jets taking off from an undisclosed location, claiming they were en route to strike Iran. A week into its offensive, Israel says it targeted dozens of Iranian military sites, including missile production facilities and a nuclear weapons-linked research center in Tehran. Meanwhile, Iran launched fresh missile salvos, hitting areas near homes, offices, and industrial zones in Beersheba. The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reports 639 deaths in Iran, including top military and nuclear personnel, due to Israeli airstrikes. Israel says over two dozen civilians have been killed by Iranian missile attacks. Reuters could not verify the location, date, or casualty numbers from either side.