Israel Iran News Cars Crushed Homes Shattered In Iran’s Attack On Ramat Gan | Iran Israel War

Israel Iran News: Cars Crushed & Homes Shattered In Iran’s Attack On Ramat Gan | Iran Israel War Residential neighborhoods in central Israel were hit by Iranian missile salvoes overnight, with devastation revealed in the early hours of Saturday, June 14. In Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, buildings lay in ruins—some completely collapsed, others with smashed facades from direct missile impact. Rescue teams rushed to help those trapped, while air raid sirens echoed across Israel, forcing millions into shelters. The country has declared a state of emergency, bracing for further Iranian retaliation after Israel's largest-ever air offensive against Iran on Friday, June 13, which targeted nuclear and military infrastructure. Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that "Tehran will burn" if Iranian missile strikes on civilians continue.