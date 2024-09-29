Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death Leads To Protest By Women & Children In Jammu And Kashmir

Jammu Kashmir Protest: The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has taken a dramatic turn with the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. In response, protests have erupted in Jammu and Kashmir, with women and children taking to the streets to express their anger and frustration. Demonstrators in the region, which has a history of political and social unrest, are raising their voices against the escalating violence and calling for solidarity with Hezbollah.