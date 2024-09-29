Israel Hezbollah War: Hassan Nasrallah's Death Leads To Protests In J&K, Ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti Reacts

Jammu Kashmir Election 2024: Protests erupted in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in response to the killing of Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut. Demonstrators, including many women and children, gathered in Budgam, displaying portraits of Nasrallah. Similar protests occurred in the old city of Srinagar and other areas of the region following Israel's announcement of the 64-year-old leader's death, which was confirmed by Hezbollah. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti termed the deceased in Lebanon and Gaza as martyrs, especially Hassan Nasrallah. She also declared that her party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would halt its campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections to honour Nasrallah's memory.