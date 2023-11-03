Search icon
Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

In the ongoing conflict, the Israeli Army has encircled Gaza City as the war enters its 28th day. Israel continues to conduct airstrikes in Gaza, resulting in a reported death toll of at least 9,061 people in the Palestinian enclave. The US has deployed surveillance drones over Gaza in an effort to locate captives held by Hamas. Israeli warplanes conducted nighttime bombings in areas including Jabalia, Bureij, and Beit Lahiya. Meanwhile, Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has described Israel as "helpless and confused." Thailand is in negotiations with Iran to secure the release of 23 of its citizens who are held captive by Hamas. Israeli forces have been advancing within the northern section of the besieged territory.

