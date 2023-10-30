Israel-Hamas war Large group of Palestinian supporters shuts down airport in Russia

An airport in the southern Russian city of Makhachkala, capital of the Russian Republic of Dagestan, was closed on Sunday (October 29) after group of pro-Palestinian protesters poured onto the runway, the Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsia said. Authorities said all aircraft bound for Makhachkala, in the region of Dagestan, were diverted to other airports. Media reports from the area said demonstrators denouncing Israeli actions in Gaza had gathered at the facility. In videos obtained by Reuters, large groups of protesters were seen entering air-terminal and then storming various rooms inside.