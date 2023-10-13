Israel Hamas War: Jordan prepares to send first aid to war-hit Gaza strip | Israel Palestine war

Search icon
Locals from both Israel and Palestine are facing the consequences of ongoing war. In just six days, more than 2,400 people have been killed on both sides. The conflict triggered by Hamas terror group has snowballed into a full-fledged war. In retaliation to Hamas’. surprise attack, Israel has been pounding Gaza Strip with hundreds of air strikes. Meanwhile, Jordan on October 12 sent the first aid delivery destined for Gaza since the start of the latest conflict. A Jordanian military source said a military plane would fly the aid to Rafah border crossing with Egypt. From there, it would be transferred to authorities in Gaza if permissions were secured

