Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobileenglish3064234
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Israel-Hamas war: Israelis in southern part of nation starts fleeing homes for safer hideouts

The all-out-war of Israel against the Palestinian terror group Hamas entered day 6 on October 12. An obvious atmosphere of fear persists among the Israelis after the “surprise attack” by Hamas. Israelis are fleeing residential buildings in Southern Israel and moving to safer places. Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Israel on October 07, firing a barrage of rockets into the country. In retaliation, Israel is leaving no stone unturned to avenge the death of Israelis killed by Hamas terror group. As per Israel Defence Forces, the number of Israelis killed during Hamas' invasion over the weekend rose to 1,200.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Five most mysterious temples of India
Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch
Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...
Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'
Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander
Speed Reads
More
First-image
India launches Operation Ajay to bring back citizens from Israel after Hamas attack
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews