Israel Hamas War: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Says Hamas Gaza Chief Mohammad Sinwar Eliminated BREAKING: Hamas Gaza Chief Mohammad Sinwar ELIMINATED, Confirms Israeli PM Netanyahu! Major news from the Middle East conflict! Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that Mohammad Sinwar, the highly sought-after Hamas Gaza chief, has been eliminated. This development marks a significant turn in the ongoing war. Mohammad Sinwar was not just a senior leader but also the younger brother of the deceased Hamas chief, Yahya Sinwar. He had rapidly risen through Hamas's top ranks just last year, following the combat death of his brother Yahya in Gaza. This video delves into the background of this crucial figure: Mohammad Sinwar was considered one of Hamas's most wanted figures. He became the Hamas Gaza chief after his brother Yahya Sinwar's demise. Yahya Sinwar was notorious for masterminding the devastating October 2023 attack on Israel that ignited the current conflict. Yahya Sinwar himself had been named the overall leader of Hamas after Israel eliminated his predecessor, Ismail Haniyeh, in Iran. What does Mohammad Sinwar's elimination mean for Hamas operations in Gaza and the future of the Israel-Hamas war? Watch to understand the strategic implications of this major announcement from Benjamin Netanyahu.