Israel Hamas War Israeli Airstrikes Kill Over 100 In Gaza Amid Ceasefire Talks I Palestine News

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 100 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip overnight, local health authorities said on Sunday, as mediators hosted a new round of ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which has expanded its strikes on the enclave, killing hundreds of people since Thursday, in preparation for a new ground offensive to achieve 'operational control' in parts of Gaza.