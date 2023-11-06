Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobileenglish3067371
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Israel-Hamas war: Israel says the Gaza strip has been 'cut into two' after 'significant strikes'!

Israel declares formation of north Gaza and south Gaza. The Israeli Army said 'significant strikes' were carried out and the Gaza Strip has been 'cut into two'. Army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that the Israeli forces 'have encircled Gaza City' and 'now there exists a south Gaza and a north Gaza'. Earlier, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel would not agree to a ceasefire until the Hamas terror group releases the hostages it is holding. The overall death toll in the Gaza Strip has touched 10,000 since Oct 7.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos
‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics
Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film
Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala
Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hits Nepal again, strong tremors felt in India
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews