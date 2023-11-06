Israel-Hamas war: Israel says the Gaza strip has been 'cut into two' after 'significant strikes'!

Israel declares formation of north Gaza and south Gaza. The Israeli Army said 'significant strikes' were carried out and the Gaza Strip has been 'cut into two'. Army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that the Israeli forces 'have encircled Gaza City' and 'now there exists a south Gaza and a north Gaza'. Earlier, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel would not agree to a ceasefire until the Hamas terror group releases the hostages it is holding. The overall death toll in the Gaza Strip has touched 10,000 since Oct 7.