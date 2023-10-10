Israel Hamas War Israel on war foot; Gaza under attack bloodbath continues in the war-torn region

Israel Hamas War: Israel On War Foot; Gaza Under Attack, Bloodbath Continues In The War-Torn Region Residents are seen running for cover as Israeli air strikes continued to pound the Gaza strip on day 3, as Israel pressed on with its most intensive retaliatory strikes ever. The Israeli military said it had called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists and was imposing a total blockade of the Gaza Strip. It's a sign Israel may be planning a ground assault in response to the devastating weekend attack by Hamas gunmen.