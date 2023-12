Israel Hamas War: Indian-origin Israeli soldier Gil Daniels killed in gunfight with Hamas

A 34-year-old Indian-origin Israeli soldier Master Sgt. (res.) Gil Daniels has been killed during fighting in Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip this week, according to the community members. The Israel Defence Forces confirmed that Gil was among two more soldiers killed during fighting in the Gaza Strip.