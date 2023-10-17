Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobileenglish3064897
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Israel Hamas War: Horrifying! ice cream trucks being used to store dead bodies as Israel bombs Gaza

Hospital morgues in Gaza are being overwhelmed by the number of people killed in Israeli air attacks, so ice cream trucks and refrigerated food vehicles are being used to store bodies.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...
Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3
In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York
69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress
Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BPSC Bihar TRE Result 2023 soon: How to download, official website, other details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews