Israel Hamas War: Hezbollah Launches 25 Rockets, 3 Suicide Drones In Northern Israel, Worries US!

Plumes of smoke were seen rising from northern Israel on Nov 20 after Hezbollah from Lebanon launched 25 rockets, 3 suicide drones. The violence is a spillover from Israel's war against Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza strip. Hezbollah forces and Israel continue to trade rocket and missile fire in areas near the border. Several rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome, while others landed in open areas. The three explosive-laden drones hit an IDF post on the border, reported Times of Israel. As per Israel, opponent cell had attempted to launch anti-tank missiles from the Marwahin area in Lebanon.

