Israel Hamas War: Hamas Leader Muhammad Sinwar Found Dead In Gaza Tunnel Hit By IDF

Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz has said that Muhammed Sinwar was 'likely killed' in an airstrike on Gaza last week. Muhammad Sinwar was the younger brother of the former Hamas leader in Gaza. IDF had targeted underground infrastructure beneath the European Hospital in Khan Younis. Reportedly, There was evidence that the commander of the Rafah Brigade Mohammad Shabana was also killed. Palestinian health officials said the strike had killed six people and injured over 40 people