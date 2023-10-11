Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobileenglish3064008
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Israel Hamas War: First plane with US weapons arrives in Israel

The Israeli military has said that the first plane carrying armaments from the United States has arrived at the Nevatim Airbase in southern part of the country.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'
Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo
Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses
In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree
In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
From SBI, ICICI, PNB to HDFC: Explore latest FD interest rates from top banks in India
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews