Israel-Hamas war day 25 More than 9800 people dead as the bloody war continues in West Asia

The deadly Palestine-Israel conflict has claimed the lives of more than 9,800 people on both sides as it entered its 24th day on Monday. The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 8,306, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Monday. A total of 110 people in West Bank were killed in violence. The Israeli attacks were triggered by a large-scale Hamas attack on Israeli military targets and towns on October 7, which has so far killed at least 1,400 people in Israel, according to the Israeli health authorities.