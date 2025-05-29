Israel Hamas News Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Confirms Mohammad Sinwars Elimination

Israel Hamas News: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Confirms Mohammad Sinwar's Elimination BREAKING: Netanyahu Confirms Hamas Gaza Chief Mohammad Sinwar ELIMINATED! | What's Next? Major news from the Middle East conflict! Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Wednesday (May 28) that Mohammad Sinwar, the Hamas Gaza chief and one of Israel's most wanted figures, has been eliminated. This development could significantly impact the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Mohammad Sinwar, who is the younger brother of the deceased Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, had reportedly been targeted in an Israeli strike on a hospital in southern Gaza earlier this month. While Netanyahu had indicated on May 21 it was likely he had been killed, today marks a more definitive statement. Hamas, however, has yet to confirm Sinwar's death. This video delves into: The confirmation from Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu regarding Mohammad Sinwar's elimination. Who Mohammad Sinwar is: his role as Hamas Gaza chief, his status as a most-wanted figure, and his relationship to Yahya Sinwar. The context of his recent elevation within the Palestinian militant group following his brother Yahya's death in combat last year. Yahya Sinwar's critical role as the mastermind of the October 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the war. The succession within Hamas, including Yahya's rise to overall leader after Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran.